Ratan Tata Turns 86: 10 Interesting Facts On India's 'Most-Followed' Industrialist

Ratan Naval Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata who founded the Tata Group. He was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai to Naval Tata and Sooni Tata.

He was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata after his parents separated in 1948.

Despite coming close to marriage on four occasions, Ratan Tata is still unmarried.

He once admitted that he fell in love while working in Los Angeles. But because of the ongoing 1962 Indo-China War, the girl's parents refused to let her move to India.

Commencing his career in 1961, Ratan Tata started from the ground up, managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel. This experience laid the foundation for his future leadership role within the group.

He began restructuring the Tata group at a time when the liberalisation of the Indian economy was underway. He played an instrumental role in the business expansion of popular cars including the Tata Nano and Tata Indica.

He got Tata Tea to acquire Tetley, Tata Motors to acquire Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Steel to acquire Corus in 2004.

In 2009, Ratan fulfilled his promise to make the world's cheapest car accessible to the middle class. The Tata Nano, priced at Rs 1 lakh, became a symbol of innovation and affordability.

With over 12 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), Ratan Tata is the 'most followed entrepreneur' in the country, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023.