Ratan Tata Shares 'Favourite Moment Of The Decade' As He Turns 82

Ratan Tata turns 82 today, shares "favourite moment of the decade".

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata turns 82 today. On his birthday, the popular business tycoon bid a warm farewell to the year and to the decade by sharing a picture of his "favourite moment of the decade" on Instagram.

In the picture, Ratan Tata, also a pilot, can be seen flying an F18 Super Hornet.

"It is not just the end of a year, but the end of a decade too. I look forward with excitement to the new decade ahead, which is a great time to be relevant, to stand for causes you believe in, to create something from scratch, make special connections, laugh, and write a little bit of history. Here's one of my favorite moments from this decade, flying the F18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Aero Show," Ratan Tata wrote in his post, which has been 'liked' over 1.7 lakh times since being shared online.

Birthday wishes have been pouring for Ratan Tata since morning.

Thanking people for their warm wishes on his birthday, Ratan Tata wrote on his Instagram status, "I am sorry I cannot respond to each one of you individually, but I am truly touched by your heart-warming wishes for my birthday this morning. I am happy to be surrounded by family, friends, in life and among you. Thank you and best wishes for the New Year."

Even after retirement in 2012, the Tata patriarch continues to be active as the Chairman of Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He dedicates his time to philanthropy and also nurtures emerging start-ups. The industrialist has been awarded with two of India's highest civilian awards - Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

To stay connected with the youth, he made his Instagram debut earlier this year and has over 7 lakh followers.