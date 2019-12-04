Ratan Tata Offers Tips To Entrepreneurs For Creating Perfect Pitch Deck

Industrialist Ratan Tata shared tips to create the perfect pitch deck.

On Tuesday, Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, conducted a poll on his Instagram story, asking his nearly 7 lakh followers if they would like him to put together a basic pitch deck template. The answer came out to be a resounding 'yes' - with 97% of the people who voted choosing that option. Staying true to his word, Mr Tata put together and today shared an "entry-level pitch deck" to help debuting entrepreneurs.

A pitch deck is a short overview of a business idea that entrepreneurs present to investors to raise fund. Mr Tata's template goes over the 10 essential elements that each pitch deck by a budding entrepreneur should have.

These points begin with the "Problem" that the startup is trying to solve, the "Solution" it offers, and the "Unique Selling Proposition" or USP that makes the startup idea unique. According to Mr Tata, the pitch deck should then move on to "Competition & Barriers to Entry", "Revenue Model" and "Target Market". The pitch should explain the "Product/Service" and how it adds value, "Milestones" reached and "Funds So Far". In the end, it should also introduce "The Team" or the founding members.

You can look at Mr Tata's pitch deck here.

"The young debuting entrepreneurs among you are setting out on your exciting startup journeys, but you've often asked what the first step might be," wrote Ratan Tata on Instagram, sharing the template. "I have, with the help of my office, put together a basic entry-level pitch deck, which if nothing else, might help you collect your thoughts and get started."

Mr Tata's Instagram post has collected over one lakh 'likes' since being shared online this evening. It has been inundated with comments from people thanking him.

"Thank a lot sir, hoping to take my story further with this," wrote one person. "Thank you so much sir for helping young entrepreneurs," another said.