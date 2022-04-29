'Dedicate My Last Years To...': Ratan Tata At Event With PM Modi

Ratan Tata spoke at the event along with PM Modi

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday said he wanted to "dedicate his last years to help make Assam a state that recognises and is recognised by all".

Mr Tata, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday inaugurated seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals and laid the foundation stone for seven more.

"Today, seven new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in seven years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I have been told three more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in a few months," PM Modi said.

Ratan Tata said, "I dedicate my last years to help make Assam a state that recognises and is recognised by all."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Ratan Tata and the Government of India for their contribution, saying that the largest cancer care treatment will benefit Assam as well as South East Asia.

"The Largest cancer care treatment to benefit Assam as well as South East Asia... This is a huge achievement for us. I am grateful to Ratan Tata, GoI for their contribution," he said.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.

Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals.

These cancer hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under Phase 2 of the project.