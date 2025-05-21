Rare Indian Grey Wolf Sighting Reported Near Yamuna In Delhi After Decades

A lone Indian grey wolf was recently spotted along the Yamuna floodplains near Palla, where the river enters Delhi, in a rare wildlife sighting in the city's northern fringes.

Last week, on Thursday morning, the sighting was made by Hemant Garg, a 41-year-old businessman and wildlife enthusiast who frequently tracks nocturnal wildlife across Delhi-NCR.

Mr Garg said he noticed the animal around 7.45 am, walking along the riverbank with a distinct gait and having dark grey fur that didn't match a typical dog's.

"It had a dull, dark grey coat and walked with a certain grace, unlike a stray dog. When I got closer and started taking photos, it quickly vanished into the tall grasses," said Mr Garg.

Photographs taken by Mr Garg were soon shared with wildlife experts, several of whom noted striking similarities to the Indian grey wolf - a species not officially recorded in Delhi for decades.

Many experts have confirmed that the animal is an Indian grey wolf, though it is considered special because it was spotted in the Delhi landscape, a rare occurrence.

However, they noted that unusual events do happen in nature.

A wolf expert and wildlife researcher said the animal did look like a wolf but cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

The dark colour and tail curvature suggest the possibility of hybridisation with feral dogs. Without genetic testing, one can't be sure, he said.

He added that it is possible the wolf may have travelled from Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan along the riverbanks.

"From the side profile, it certainly appears to be a wolf. A dog typically does not have such a jawline, strong chest, or grey-black, dusky-dull coat. Given its location near the Yamuna, it might have followed the river corridor," he explained.

Meanwhile, according to a 2014 publication by forester G.N. Sinha, there has been no confirmed sighting of a wolf in the capital since the 1940s.

The Indian grey wolf is native to grasslands, scrublands and dry deciduous forests, and their territory often overlaps with agro-pastoral landscapes, occasionally preying on livestock.

Experts say that colour variations and fur texture can differ based on age, habitat and dominance within a pack.

While the sighting remains unverified, it has reignited conversations around urban biodiversity and habitat conservation.

"This is both thrilling and important. It shows the resilience of wildlife even in heavily urbanised areas like Delhi and reminds us to protect the remaining green corridors," said Abhishek Gulshan, naturalist and founder of NINOX - Owl About Nature.

He also confirmed it was an Indian grey wolf, adding, "New things do happen, and animals do travel." However, a senior forest department official downplayed the sighting, saying, "We have no record of any wolf sighting in recent times."

