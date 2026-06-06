Rare Caracal Spotted In Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park After Decades

In a remarkable wildlife development that has thrilled conservationists and forest officials alike, one of India's rarest and most elusive wild cats, the Caracal, has been recorded in a camera trap inside Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park after decades.

The sighting, announced around World Environment Day, is being hailed as a significant indicator of the improving ecological health of the Kuno landscape.

The Caracal, often called the "ghost of the grasslands" because of its rarity and secretive behaviour, was captured during a recent camera-trap survey conducted by forest officials. The species is instantly recognizable by its striking black-tufted ears, powerful build and exceptional hunting abilities.

Once found across parts of western and central India, the wild cat has become one of the country's least-seen predators due to habitat loss and shrinking grasslands.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav described the sighting as a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh's wildlife conservation efforts and said it reflected the strengthening biodiversity of Kuno National Park.

According to the Chief Minister, conservation initiatives under Project Cheetah are helping restore not just cheetahs but the broader ecosystem, creating safer habitats for several rare species.

Wildlife experts view the development as particularly significant because the presence of a top predator like the Caracal usually indicates healthy prey populations, improved grassland conditions and a functioning ecosystem.

Kuno has undergone extensive habitat management over the past several years and has gained international attention following the reintroduction of African cheetahs under Project Cheetah.

The sighting also adds to a growing list of encouraging wildlife records from Madhya Pradesh. In recent years, rare Caracal sightings have been reported from Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, strengthening hopes that suitable dryland habitats across the state may still support small but surviving populations of the species.

The Caracal's return is especially important because the species is considered among India's most threatened wild cats. Conservationists note that confirmed sightings remain exceptionally rare, making every documented record valuable for understanding its distribution and survival prospects.

Across India, conservation agencies have recently intensified monitoring and research efforts to better understand the species and protect its remaining habitat.