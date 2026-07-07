Rape, Torture, Dowry In Lucknow Horror. 58-Year-Old Railway Engineer Arrested

A senior railway engineer has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law in Lucknow. Mukesh Kumar Tiwari, 58, had been evading the cops for months. His run came to an end after an informant exposed his location. He was eventually arrested near the carriage repair workshop in Alambagh.

Tiwari works as a senior section engineer in the railways, said police, adding that rape charges were framed against him based on findings during the investigation.

'Held Captive For Days'

The survivor had married Abhishek Tiwari, the accused's son in November, 2023. Soon after, she allegedly started facing dowry harassment. She alleged she was physically assaulted, forcibly made to consume alcohol, and subjected to both mental and physical abuse at her in-laws' home.

She further accused her father-in-law of raping her after making her drink an intoxicating substance on April 20, 2024, after she had just returned from her parents' home.

The woman alleged she was held captive in a room for three days and subjected to continuous abuse. Upon finding an opportunity, she contacted the police and was subsequently rescued.

'Tortured With Cigarettes'

In her complaint, the woman alleged that during a party held on their wedding night, her sisters-in-law forcibly made her consume alcohol and tortured her with cigarettes. She was assaulted when she resisted, she claimed.

She further alleged that her husband and sisters-in-law frequently hosted parties with friends at home. When she complained about this to her father-in-law, he allegedly remarked that such parties are the "pastimes of the wealthy."

Based on her complaint, a police case was registered against the husband and the father-in-law under sections relating to dowry harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation.

Rape charges were added later after fresh evidence emerged during the investigation, following which, the accused fled.

On Saturday morning, the police received a tip-off that Tiwari was seen in the Alambagh area, said Inspector Shivanand Mishra. A police team soon reached the area and arrested him.

Inputs by Vivek Shahi