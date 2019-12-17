Rape Survivor In Unnao Sets Herself On Fire Outside Senior Cop's Office

The Chief Medical (CMO) said the woman received 60-70 per cent burns. (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman, who had filed a rape complaint over two months back, on Monday set herself on fire outside the office of the senior superintendent of police in Unnao, officials said.

The woman suffered severe burns and was rushed to the district hospital, later referred to a hospital in Kanpur, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer told reporters.

"The woman had lodged a rape complaint on October 2 against a person, with whom she was in relationship for the past 10 years. As he refused to marry her, she lodged an FIR on which the accused got anticipatory bail from the High Court," the police officer said.

When asked about the reason for immolation bid, he said, "A magistrate tried to take her statement but she was not in a condition to talk."

He said a probe is on.

The Chief Medical (CMO) said the woman received 60-70 per cent burns.