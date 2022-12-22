Random Covid Tests For 2% Of All International Arrivals In India: Report

India will start randomly testing 2% of all international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, the country's health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, told parliament on Thursday.

The government earlier this week asked India's states to keep a sharp lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.

