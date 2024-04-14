Randeep Hooda's 'Karma' Remark After Sarabjit Singh's Killer Gunned Down

HoodRandeep Hooda had attended the last rites of Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur who died in 2022.

Actor Randeep Hooda, on learning about the death of Sarabjit Singh's killer, said that karma does catch up even if through unknown men. Mr Hooda essayed the role of Singh in the 2016 biographical drama 'Sarbjit'.

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday killed Amir Tanba who was behind the killing of Sarabjit Singh in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail in 2013.

Amir Tanba was outside his residence at Islampura in Lahore when two unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire, injuring him critically.

The killing of Amir Tanba is seen as a "revenge killing" done by hired killers.

Talking to IANS, an emotional Mr Hooda said it's all about Karma.

"While doing the Sarabjit biopic it was always a very tragic feeling that when things were on the verge of working out to extradite him to India and get him back home to his family he was murdered in the jail," said the actor.

"Hearing about his attacker being killed, I wonder what Dalbir ji would have felt. I'm sure it would have been a feeling of some justice served after she fought to get him for years on end," the actor said.

He said that they would soon call Sarabjit's daughters and have a chat with them.

"Karma does catch up even if through unknown men," said the actor.

'Sarbjit' is directed by Omung Kumar in which Randeep Hooda, portrays the role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 and spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying.

The film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar.

