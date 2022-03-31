Ramdev Loses Cool, Threatens Journalist Who Asked About Petrol Price

Yoga guru Ramdev was seen on losing his cool over a question on petrol price

Yoga guru Ramdev was seen on camera losing his cool and threatening a journalist, who asked him about his comments in the past on reducing petrol price.

During an event in Haryana's Karnal, a journalist asked the Patanjali brand ambassador about his comment to the media that people should consider a government that can ensure petrol for Rs 40 a litre and cooking gas at Rs 300 a cylinder.

To this, Ramdev replied, "Yes, I said it, what can you do? Don't keep asking such questions. Am I your thekedar (contractor) who has to keep answering your questions?"

When the journalist asked the question again, a visibly upset Ramdev, pointing at the journalist, shot back, "I made the comment. Ab kya kar lega (what will you do)? Just shut up. If you ask again, it is not good. Don't speak like this, you must be the son of decent parents."

Ramdev appealed to people to work harder in difficult times. "The government says, if fuel prices are low, they won't get tax, then how will they run the country, pay salaries, build roads? Yes, inflation should go down, I agree... But people should work hard. Even I wake up at 4 in the morning and work till 10 at night," Ramdev said as his supporters who sat around him clapped.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 101.01 per litre as against Rs 100.21 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

The central government has come under opposition intense opposition attack over rise in fuel prices. The Congress has said that the former United Progressive Alliance government managed to keep fuel rates under control despite high international crude oil prices for several years.