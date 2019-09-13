Hand Over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir To India: Ramdas Athawale To Pakistan

Pakistan should not indulge in war-mongering, Ramdas Athawale said. (File)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said it is in Pakistan's interest to hand over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to India as several reports suggest people in the territory are unhappy and want to be part of this country.

"Narendra Modi is a dashing prime minister. He took a historical decision to scrap Article 370. Pakistan has been unable to digest this and has tried to unsuccessfully rake up Kashmir issue once again. Pakistan should now hand over PoK to us and it is in Pakistan's interest to do so," Mr Athawale said.

"If they hand over PoK to us, we will set up many industries there. We will also help Pakistan in trade and help fight poverty and unemployment," said the minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

He said there are several reports that point out that people in PoK are unhappy and they want to be part of India.

Mr Athawale, also the chief of Republican Party of India, a BJP ally, said Pakistan should not indulge in war-mongering.

"Our Army is strong and we have defeated them in wars like Kargil they thrust upon us," he said.

Mr Athawale said after Article 370 was scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories, there is peace in the Valley.

He said the move will accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir as central schemes and laws, which could not be implemented earlier, will now be enforced.

The minister said the UT status of Jammu and Kashmir is temporary and the statehood will be restored once the situation fully normalises.

"The UT status in J&K will not be a permanent feature," he said.

Replying to a question on whether his party will fight Haryana Assembly polls, Mr Athawale said they will contest on ten of the 90 seats.

