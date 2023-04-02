Ramakrishna Mission Vice President Swami Prabhananda Dies At 91

Swami Prabhananda had been suffering from ailments for the past 6 months. (File)

Ramakrishna Math and Mission's vice president Swami Prabhananda died at a hospital here.

He was 91 and was suffering from old-age related ailments for the last six months, the mission said in a statement.

"We are sorry to announce the passing away of revered Swami Prabhanandaji Maharaj, Vice-President, Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, at Seva Pratishthan, Kolkata, on Saturday at 6.50 pm," it said.

His body will be kept at Belur Math till 8 pm on Sunday for devotees and admirers to pay their homage to the departed soul.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Swami Prabhananda.

"His life and teachings will continue to inspire us for generations to come. May his devotees find strength in this difficult time," she tweeted.

The cremation process will start at 9 pm at Belur Math, the mission said.

Born in Akhaura in present-day Bangladesh on October 17, 1931, he joined the order at Narendrapur centre in 1958 and received 'sannyasa diksha' from Swami Vireshwaranandaji Maharaj in 1966, the statement added.

