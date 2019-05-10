Ramadan 2019: Hindus, Muslims Unite At Gujarat Dargah For Iftar, Say 'It Is For All'

Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Dana sets example of religious harmony.

At Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Dana in Gujarat's Surat, people across religions gathered on Thursday for Iftar, a post-fast meal during the holy month of Ramadan. For them, this sends a strong message on communal harmony in the community.

"I have been coming to this dargah for over five years. Many Hindus come to this dargah. It is a great symbol of religious harmony," K Gheewala, a frequent visitor to the dargah told news agency ANI.

Another worshipper said, "I have been coming here for the last 38 years. The number of people coming here has always increased with time. Also, I see people belonging from different religions coming here and praying. Iftar is not just for Muslims, it is for all."

A woman prays at dargah during Ramadan.

Echoing similar sentiments, a worker at the dargah said year after year, people have been gathering at the dargah cutting across all religious barriers to sit and pray together.

"If one wants to see an example of religious harmony, then one should definitely visit this dargah," he added.

During Ramadan, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with Iftar in the evening. This year Ramadan in India began on May 7 and be completed by June 5 or June 6. Ramadan is practised by all Muslims irrespective of where they live.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.