Supreme Court Judges Behind 2019 Ayodhya Verdict Get Pran Pratishtha Invites

'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple will take place on Monday, January 22 (File).

The five Supreme Court judges behind the landmark 2019 verdict that awarded the land in Ayodhya - on which the Babri Masjid once stood - to the Ram Lalla, or infant Lord Ram, deity, have been invited to the 'pran pratishtha', or consecration ceremony, of the Ram Temple.

Then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, ex-Chief Justice SA Bobde (who succeeded Mr Gogoi), and current Chief Justice DY Chandrachud were on the bench, as were Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

On November 9 the five senior judges settled a century-old dispute by relying on an Archaeological Survey of India report that they said confirmed a structure did exist beneath the mosque that was built in the mid-16th century, but did not specify if said structure was a mosque.

The court also called the razing of the mosque in 1992 - followed by riots in which over 2,000 people were killed - a "calculated act of destroying a place of public worship", and said the Muslim community had been "wrongly deprived of a mosque constructed well over 450 years ago".

In a 1,045-page judgement the court said, "...on a balance of probabilities, the evidence of possessory claim of the Hindus...stands on a better footing than the evidence given by the Muslims."

It also ordered that a five-acre "suitable" plot of land be awarded to the Sunni Waqf Board. This, the judges said, was to acknowledge a wrong had been committed and remedial action offered.

With the exception of Mr Chandrachud, all those on that bench have since retired.Mr Gogoi is now a Rajya Sabha MP; he was nominated by the President of India.

The nearly 8,000-strong guest list also includes a who's who of Bollywood celebrities and sport stars, including veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, and India cricketers like Virat Kohli.

Also on the list are business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Anand Mahindra.

Meanwhile, earlier today the idol at the heart of the nearly Rs 2,000-crore temple complex was revealed, days ahead of the 'pran pratishtha'. The 51-inch idol - carved from black stone by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj - depicts Ram as a five-year-old child with a golden bow and arrow.

As part of a dramatic build-up to the consecration - to take place Monday - the idol was revealed over two days; on Thursday photos of the idol, wrapped in cloth, being placed inside the sanctum sanctorum were shared. Another picture emerged this morning, with just the eyes covered.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony will be headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be aided by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit, who will perform the main rituals. In preparation for his role, Mr Modi has reportedly been "sleeping on the floor" and "drinking only coconut water".

This, sources said, is part of an 11-day code that includes penance, and purifying the mind and body, with meditation and special 'satvik' diet that bars onion, garlic and several other items.

Central government employees have been given a half-day holiday so they can watch the ceremony.

