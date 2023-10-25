Ram Nath Kovind-Led High-Level Committee On Simultaneous Polls Renamed

Ram Nath Kovind chairs High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election.

The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to examine the issue of holding simultaneous elections in the country has been renamed as the High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The committee held its second meeting on Wednesday. It has been renamed as the High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election.

The panel has been tasked with examining and making recommendation for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution of India and other statutory provisions.

Set up on September 2, it has also been asked to examine and recommend if the relevant amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.

It will analyse and recommend possible solution in a scenario of simultaneous elections emerging out of a hung House, adoption of no-confidence motion, or defection or any such other event.

The panel was also informed that a website - www.onoe.gov.in - has been developed for the One Nation, One Election, which besides being a repository of all relevant information on the subject, shall provide a platform for interaction and receiving suggestions from all stakeholders. The website was launched during the meeting, the statement said.

