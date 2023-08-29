Raksha Bandhan 2023: List Of Quotes To Spread The Festival Cheer

Raksha Bandhan is also a feast for the senses, especially the taste buds.

Raksha Bandhan, the joyous festival that celebrates the sacred bond between siblings, is here again to bring families together in an atmosphere of love, nostalgia and cherished memories. This heartwarming occasion falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana and is a time-honoured tradition that transcends age, distance and differences. At the heart of Raksha Bandhan lies the Rakhi. Though a delicate thread, it symbolises the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister.

Sisters tie this colourful thread around their brothers' wrists, expressing their love, prayers, and hopes for their well-being. In return, brothers pledge to protect and stand by their sisters, offering them gifts and promises of support.

Here are some of the quotes for the special day

"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk" - Susan Scarf Merrell

"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero" - Marc Brown

"A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self" - Marian Sandmaier

"Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply" - Jane Austen

"Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there" - Amy Li

"Brothers aren't simply close; brothers are knit together" - Robert Rivers

"If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day - that's the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That's the only reason I'm OK right now" - Amaury Nolasco

"For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; to cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands" - Christina Rossetti

Raksha Bandhan isn't just about biological siblings; it extends to cousins, close friends, and even individuals who share a brotherly or sisterly bond. The festival beautifully portrays the essence of unity and solidarity, promoting the spirit of togetherness.