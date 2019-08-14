Raksha Bandhan 2019: Rakhi Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, SMS, Status

Rakhi 2019: Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 15.

Raksha Bandhan in a Hindu festival celebrated across India. The day signifies sibling love and bonding. Sisters tie a sacred thread which is a protection thread on their brothers' wrists and brothers also promise to keep them safe and protect them. Siblings exchange gifts and share the special day in company of each other. They wear festive clothes and special meals are prepared to mark the day. Here we have compiled a number of messages and wishes which you can send to your sisters and brothers and bring a smile on their faces. May you all have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Here are some Raksha Bandhan messages, greetings, wishes, images, quotes, SMS, Whatsapp messages, Facebook greetings that you can send to your sibling and make the day special for them:

I pray for your well being and sucess always, my lovely brother, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi, bhai!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Photos you can send on this day.

Thank you for being the pillar of my strength always. I am blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Messages you can send on this day.

Dear brother, on this Raksha Bandhan I wish to say that you are the best brother and you mean to me the whole world. Happy Raksha Badhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan: A day to celebrate sibling love.

For guiding me, protecting me and being equally crazy with me. I couldn't have asked for a better brother than you. Happy Raksha Bandhan! My dear brother, you are one of the most precious gifts sent by God. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Wishes you can send on this day.

I pray for your happiness and long life, dear brother. May no evil touch you.

Sending prayers and my best wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Images you can send on this day.

To my childhood bully, my soul sister, my protector and my best friend! What would have I done without you! Have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear sister, I promise to always protect you and have your back no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Wallpapers you can send on this day.

This sacred thread you tie on my everywhere, reminds me of you all the time and fills me up with more love for you. You are the best sister in the world!

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: SMS you can send on this day.

I am blessed with a brother like you. Can't thank my stars enough to be born as your sister. Happy Birthday Rakhi!

You are the most amazing brother in this whole world. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Status you can send on this day.

My lovely sister, as much as I love teasing you, I also love to pamper you. May we keep growing our bond of love. Love you, behena.

Happy Raksha Bandhan! May you have a blessed day with your sibling.

My dear sister, you are an asset to the family. The way you hold us all together, we are blessed to have you, specially me. As I have the honour to call you my didi.

