UP Post Office Introduces Designer Waterproof Envelopes For Rakhi Gifting

Raksha Bandhan 2019: A special waterproof Rakhi envelope for monsoon.

For sisters who are living far away from their brothers, couriering the Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is the only option. To help them with it, a post office in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has come up with a novel idea - a waterproof designer Rakhi envelope.

Since Rakhi falls during the monsoon season, a lot of Rakhi posts tend to get soggy and soiled. To protect the sacred thread inside the envelope from the rain, water-proofing was introduced.

Available in beige colour with a rakhi image and "Happy Rakhi" message embossed on it, the envelope seems perfect for Rakhi gifting. Another feature of the envelope is the Rakhi can be stuck inside the envelope without using the glue.

"The envelopes have been sent across the state. There's a stick-on side on it, so you need not use glue. They are available at a cost of Rs 10," said chief postmaster RN Yadav.

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 15, co-inciding with the 73rd Independence Day. It is a special day for the siblings as sisters tie the protection thread on their brothers' wrists and brothers also promise to protect them. They exchange gifts and also spend quality time with each other reminiscing their childhood memories and festive food for company.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

(With Inputs From ANI)

