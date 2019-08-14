Gujarat Students Form Human Chain To Make National Flag, Rakhi. See Pics

Happy independence Day and Raksha Bandhan: How Gujarat students marked teh two occassions.

Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on August 15, nearly 700 students in Gujarat made a human chain and positioned themselves to form the "national flag" and a "rakhi".

With the day of India's freedom coinciding with the day to celebrate sibling love, the student of Surat's Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul thought of this unique idea to mark the important occasion.

Teachers say the Gujarati-medium and English-medium students together took this initiative. They wanted to showcase the message of love and patriotism through human chain.

"Students tried to convey a strong message that, just like a sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist and wishes for her safety and healthy life, similarly, we all should protect our nation with a strong patriotic sense," school principal Jagdish Kukadiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The students took a week's time to prepare the human chain. When looked from a distance, no one could guess that it's a human formation and that according to the students is the success of their initiative.

Gujarat: 670 students of a school in Surat made human chain by positioning themselves to form the Tricolour and 'rakhi', in celebration ahead of #IndependenceDay and #RakshaBandhan (13.08.2019) pic.twitter.com/D8K3un408u — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a sacred thread or a protection thread on their brothers' wrists and the brothers in turn also promise to protect them. They exchange gifts and celebrate the day by spending quality time with each other.

This year, India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day. The day is observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. It is a national holiday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on this day.

(With inputs from ANI)

