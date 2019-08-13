Raksha Bandhan 2019: Rakhi Timing, Shubh Muhurat, All You Need To Know

Rakhi 2019: Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 15.

The beautiful festival of Raksha Bandhan is here. Often referred as Rakhi or rakhdi, this special Hindu festival is dedicated to brothers and sisters' love. Sisters tie a protection thread on brothers' wrists and brothers promise to protect them. It's a promise ceremony between the siblings shared by a special thread. Both of them plan surprises and gifts for each other to bring a big smile on each other's faces. It's a special relation built on trust, faith and respect, it's also a bond of great comfort where the mischief and pranks are most adored. To cherish this special day, spend quality time with your sibling revisiting childhood memories and reflecting how the relationship has evolved and deepened. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan date:

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. This year, Raksha bandhan will be celebrated on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day.

Raksha Bandhan Muhurat Timings:

According to drikpanchang.com, Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time

05:54 am to 05:59 pm

Duration: 12 Hours 05 Mins

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat

01:44 pm to 04:20 pm

Duration: 02 Hours 37 Mins

Raksha Bandhan 2019: May you have a great day with your sibling.

One of the other days dedicated to sibling love is Bhai Duj, or Bhai Tika.

Married Hindu women travel to their parents' homes every year for the Raksha Bandhan ceremony. Their brothers, who live with the parents or nearby, sometimes travel to their sisters' married home to escort them. Many younger married women arrive a few weeks earlier at their parents' homes and stay until Raksha Bandhan. It's a great time for families to come together.

Cherish the Raksha Bandhan day with your sibling and strengthen this bond of love.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.