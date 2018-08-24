Happy Raksha Bandhan: Warm Messages, Wishes, Images For Your Siblings

Happy Rakhi: Make Raksha Bandhan special for your sibling with these warm wishes.

August 26 is Raksha Bandhan, the Indian festival that symbolizes sibling love. On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread, called Rakhi, on her brother's wrist and prays for his long life. The brother also promises to be there for her sister. The siblings also exchange gifts and sweets and spend the day together reminiscing their childhood and making more happy memories together. Here are some Raksha Bandhan messages, greetings, wishes, images, quotes, SMS, Whatsapp messages, Facebook greetings that you can send to your sibling and make the day special for them:

Raksha Bandhan Messages To Send To Your Brother:

Thank you for being the pillar of my strength always. I am blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

For guiding me, protecting me and being equally crazy with me. I couldn't have asked for a better brother than you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Images to send on Rakhi.

I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi, bhai!

I pray for your happiness and long life, dear brother. May no evil touch you.

Sending prayers and my best wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

I could not be physically be there with you to tie rakhi, but I am sending my wishes and love. Will see you super soon. Happy Rakhi!

Raskah Bandhan Messages To Send To Your Sister:

Dear sister, you are strong and bright and can take of yourself, I know. But I have to tell you, I will always be there for you whenever you need me. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Having a sister is like you is having a best friend! Here's to making more memories together. Happy Raksha Bandhan!



To my childhood bully, my soul sister, my protector and my best friend! What would have I done without you! Have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Share gifts and make more memories on this day!

This sacred thread you tie on my everywhere, reminds me of you all the time and fills me up with more love for you. You are the best sister in the world!

Dear sister, I promise to always protect you and have your back no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!