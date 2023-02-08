Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Durrani Sent To Judicial Custody

Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence.

Reality TV star Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani, who was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, has now been sent to judicial custody by Andheri court.

Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds. Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence.

While talking to media outside Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, Rakhi said, "He (Adil) came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media."

Rakhi also claimed that Adil had broken up with her and was living with his alleged girlfriend.

Rakhi further stated that she is now going to opt for a divorce as he cheated on her.

She said, "Now, I do not want to make any kind of compromise with Adil. I just can't live with a man who sleeps with so many girls. I wanted him to apologise and leave Tanu (the girl who Adil allegedly cheated with) and come to me. But that person is not loyal. So, I have decided that I have to get a divorce now."

Rakhi's brother Rakesh also backed the actress and said Adil physically and verbally abused her.

"Never thought that he will stoop down to such level. We even forgave two or three times. The next day after the demise of our mother, when we went to Rakhi's house to feed her, that time we noticed Rakhi's face is swollen. She was crying, when our relatives asked her then she revealed that Adil has beaten her on the same day our mother passed away," Rakhi's brother said.

Rakhi, last month, revealed that she had married Adil in 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022. . While Adil had initially called it false, he finally admitted that he and Rakhi had been married.

The Police filed the FIR under IPC Sec 406, 420 498 (A) and 377.

Rakhi's lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt said that they have all the evidence which will prove that Adil is not innocent.

"In the future, when Adil will apply for bail in the sessions court, we will oppose it. We have bank statements which will show that Adil has misused Rakhi's funds. We also have evidence which will show how Adil has beaten Rakhi and blackmailed her and threatened her."

Rakhi levelled such shocking allegations against Adil just a few days after the demise of her mother.

