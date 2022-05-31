Such Acts Can't Suppress Farmers' Voices: Rakesh Tikait On Ink Attack

Rakesh Tikait was addressing the media when a group of people approached him and threw ink.

The "black ink and the deadly attack" cannot suppress the voices of farmers and labourers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said after ink was thrown on him in Bengaluru.

Some people on Monday threw ink on Mr Tikait during an event organised by a farmers' organisation at Gandhi Bhavan in the Karnataka capital following which three people were arrested.

The organisers and the miscreants then attacked each other with plastic chairs.

Mr Tikait has held the local police responsible for the episode and alleged that attack on him was in connivance with the BJP-led state government, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

"The black ink and the deadly attack cannot suppress the voice of farmers, labourers, Dalits, the exploited, backwards and tribals of this country. The fight will continue till the last breath," the farmer leader tweeted in Hindi late on Monday night.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has dismissed the allegations that those who targeted Rakesh Tikait were BJP leaders.

"We are in touch with the officers. Three people have been arrested and are being interrogated. I denounce this act. Everyone has got the right to freedom of expression under the Constitution," he said.

According to the organisers, the programme, which also included a press conference, was convened to "clear doubts" on farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar following a sting operation against him, and Mr Tikait was invited for it.

In the meeting, the miscreants appeared in the crowd posing as journalists and pretended to take notes. One of them went on the stage apparently to adjust the microphone in front of Rakesh Tikait and then tried to attack him with the mic.

Another person threw ink on Rakesh Tikait that stained his turban, face, white kurta, and green shawl worn around his neck.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, condemned the incident and sought immediate police action against the culprits.

Mr Tikait was one of the prominent faces of the 2020 farmers' protest against the now-repealed three central agri-marketing laws.

Rakesh Tikait's Bharatiya Kisan Union was part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had led the over-a-year-long protest against the Centre at Delhi's borders.



