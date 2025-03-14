Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait In Car Crash, Says Seatbelt Saved Him

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait survived a car crash on Friday when an animal jumped in front of his vehicle, damaging its front, in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Tikait's car was crossing Muzaffarpur Mirapur Bypass in UP when a Nilgai, also known as blue bull, appeared from nowhere and rammed the vehicle. Upon impact, the airbags broke open, saving the passengers.

"It happened around 7:20 pm. A nilgai rammed the car. At the time we did not understand anything. It happened in a flash. We saw that the airbags had enveloped us," said the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, the face of farmer protests, who escaped without any injury.

Mr Tikait also underlined the importance of seatbelts and safe driving.

"Everyone should wear a seat belt. We should always wear a seatbelt. While driving, the speed of vehicle should be less than 100," said Mr Tikait.



