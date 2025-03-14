Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait In Car Crash, Says Seatbelt Saved Him

Rakesh Tikait's car was crossing Muzaffarpur Mirapur Bypass in UP when a Nilgai, also known as blue bull, appeared from nowhere and rammed the vehicle.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait In Car Crash, Says Seatbelt Saved Him
Rakesh Tikait's car after the accident

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait survived a car crash on Friday when an animal jumped in front of his vehicle, damaging its front, in Uttar Pradesh. 

Mr Tikait's car was crossing Muzaffarpur Mirapur Bypass in UP when a Nilgai, also known as blue bull, appeared from nowhere and rammed the vehicle. Upon impact, the airbags broke open, saving the passengers. 

"It happened around 7:20 pm. A nilgai rammed the car. At the time we did not understand anything. It happened in a flash. We saw that the airbags had enveloped us," said the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, the face of farmer protests, who escaped without any injury.

Mr Tikait also underlined the importance of seatbelts and safe driving.

"Everyone should wear a seat belt. We should always wear a seatbelt. While driving, the speed of vehicle should be less than 100," said Mr Tikait.


 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rakesh Tikait, Farmer Leader, Car Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now