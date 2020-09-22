Will Boycott Rajya Sabha Till MPs' Suspension Revoked: Opposition

The opposition will boycott the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha till the suspension of eight members is revoked, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad declared in the upper house today even as the suspended members continued their sit-in on the lawns of the parliament complex after spending the night there in protest, saying there were on an indefinite protest. They were suspended over the unprecedented chaos in the Rajya Sabha when controversial farm bills were passed on Sunday.

Speaking after the Zero Hour, Mr Azad also demanded that the government brings a bill which should ensure private players don't procure food grains below the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.

He also asked the government that the MSP should be fixed from time to time as the C2 Swaminathan formula.

High drama continued this morning when Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh went to the protesting members with tea and served it in cups. The suspended members rebuffed his "tea diplomacy", calling him "anti-farmer".