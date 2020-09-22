Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: 8 MPs Suspended Over Farm Bills Row Refuse To Leave, Protest Overnight

Parliament Monsoon Session: The Monsoon session is scheduled to conclude on October 1. (File)

Eight opposition members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday for the rest of the session over the chaos in the House during Sunday's passing of the farm bills. However, the members, including Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh, refused to leave.

Hours later they did eventually depart, but went only as far as the parliament lawns, where they spread out sheets and staged a sit-in holding up placards that read - "We will fight for farmers" and "parliament assassinated".

The MPs spent the night on the lawns of the parliament building before joining other opposition leaders to walk to President Ram Nath Kovind's official residence to bring his attention to the issue.

The suspended members, who were told they had displayed "unruly behavior especially with the Chair and gross disorderly conduct", had refused to leave the House while the opposition protested loudly against the action, causing five adjournments of the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition said the members should have been given a chance to explain and demanded a vote on their suspension, but the Rajya Sabha said the decision was based on a government motion.

Politicians and farm leaders of Punjab and Haryana have unanimously rejected the hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of rabi crops announced ahead of schedule by the centre amid a huge unrest over the proposed farm laws. The two states have seen the maximum resistance against what the Centre has billed as its big-ticket "historic" reform in the farm sector.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh meets the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House.

Opposition parties and farmers' groups across the country, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), have announced plans to vigorously protest the two controversial farm bills cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday - amid pandemonium inside parliament and fierce agitations outside. The bills, which have already cleared the Lok Sabha (voice vote after an opposition walk out) now only need President Ram Nath Kovind's signature to become law. Opposition parties and farmers' groups across the country, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), have announced plans to vigorously protest the two controversial farm bills cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday - amid pandemonium inside parliament and fierce agitations outside. The bills, which have already cleared the Lok Sabha (voice vote after an opposition walk out) now only need President Ram Nath Kovind's signature to become law.