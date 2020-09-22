Intent To Benefit Capitalist Friends Clear: Rahul Gandhi On Centre's MSP Hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted details of PM Modi's promise on introducing farmer-friendly policies

Giving the example of how the Prime Minister's stance on implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) has changed since his first election in 2014, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Narendra Modi, saying his intention to support farmers was "clear" - meant to wipe them out, and benefit corporates.

"Modi ji's intention is 'clear'. New efforts are anti-agriculture (is to). Uproot farmers and benefit capitalist 'friends'," Mr Gandhi tweeted on the row over farm sector bills.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi comes a day after the central government increased the minimum support price for key winter crops amid row over farm bills, cleared by voice vote amid din in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi called the hike a "another historic decision".

BJP ally Akali Dal and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh rejected the hike of Rs 50 per quintal in the minimum support price of wheat and called it a "cruel joke".

The hike -- a month ahead of last year's schedule -- came after days of farmers' protests and assurances by PM Modi and his ministers that the MSP will not be scrapped.

In a statement to the media, the government said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs or CCEA chaired by PM Modi approved the increase in the MSPs for Rabi crops in line with the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.

Mr Gandhi's tweet also detailed the timeline of PM Modi's promises on introducing farmer-friendly policies: "2014: Modi ji's election promise (was) MSP with Swaminathan Commission to farmers. 2015: Modi government told the court that this will not happen. 2020: Black Farmers Law."

Earlier, Mr Gandhi had said PM Modi's decisions were "making farmers shed tears of blood", and had called the contentious farm sector bills "anti-agriculture black laws".

The farm bills are - Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. The Upper House, on Sunday, cleared the first two, paving the way for them to become laws (once President Ram Nath Kovind signs off) and triggering protests.