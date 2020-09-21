Minimum Support Price For Crops Raised Amid Row Over Farm Bills

The Minimum Support Price of wheat has been increased by Rs 50 a quintal (Representational)

A hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of produce was announced this evening by the government amid the huge row by upset farmers who have been worried that the new farm laws would affect the existing MSP system.

The hike came at the end of days of protests, and assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers that the MSP will not be scrapped.

The MSP hike announced today covered wheat, the key crop in Punjab and Haryana, where the farmers' protest has been the loudest. The MSP of wheat has been increased by Rs 50 a quintal and will be Rs 1975 per quintal this season.