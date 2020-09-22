'Anguished, Couldn't Sleep': Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's 1-Day Fast

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman wrote to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (File)

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has declared a one-day fast till tomorrow, expressing anguish over opposition attacks in parliament.



Harivansh announced his fast shortly after he met eight Rajya Sabha opposition members protesting on the lawns in the parliament complex and offered them tea, a gesture that the protesting parliamentarians snubbed.



In a letter to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Harivansh wrote that he "will observe a one-day fast till tomorrow as he was anguished over opposition attacks in the House".



On Sunday, opposition members upset with Harivansh for rejecting their call for division of votes on the farm bills that were passed by voice vote, rushed to the centre of the House and protested. Two members climbed a table in front of him, a member flung a rule book and papers were torn.



"Whatever happened, I have been extremely anguished, in mental distress, and have been unable to sleep for the past two days," Harivansh wrote in his letter.