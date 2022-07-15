Rajya Sabha Releases Code Of Conduct For Members Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin from Monday.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which is slated to begin from Monday, Rajya Sabha Secretariat has once again reiterated the ethical code of conduct applicable for the members.

"Members are informed that the Committee on Ethics in its Fourth Report presented to the Council on the March 14, 2005 and adopted by it on April 20, 2005 had inter alia considered the Code of Conduct for Members enumerated by the Committee in its First Report which was also adopted by the Council. The Committee felt that the Code was quite comprehensive and endorsed the same. It recommended that the Code of Conduct may be published in Bulletin Part II on the eve of each Session for information of and compliance by the Members," a Rajya Sabha communication read.

The code of conduct states, "Members of Rajya Sabha should acknowledge their responsibility to maintain the public trust reposed in them and should work diligently to discharge their mandate for the common good of the people. They must hold in high esteem the Constitution, the Law, Parliamentary Institutions and above all the general public. They should constantly strive to translate the ideals laid down in the Preamble to the Constitution into a reality."

The members have been asked not to do anything that brings disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility. They must utilise their position as Members of Parliament to advance the general well-being of the people. In their dealings, if Members find that there is a conflict between their personal interests and the public trust which they hold, they should resolve such a conflict in a manner that their private interests are subordinated to the duty of their public office.

The members should always see that their private financial interests and those of the members of their immediate family do not come in conflict with the public interest and if any such conflict ever arises, they should try to resolve such a conflict in a manner that the public interest is not jeopardised.

The Code of conduct also says members should never expect or accept any fee, remuneration or benefit for a vote given or not given by them on the floor of the House, for introducing a Bill, for moving a resolution or desisting from moving a resolution, putting a question or abstaining from asking a question or participating in the deliberations of the House or a Parliamentary Committee.

They have been asked not to take a gift which may interfere with honest and impartial discharge of their official duties. "They may, however, accept incidental gifts or inexpensive mementoes and customary hospitality," it added.

Members holding public offices should use public resources in such a manner as may lead to the public good.

"If Members are in possession of confidential information owing to their being Members of Parliament or Members of Parliamentary Committees, they should not disclose such information for advancing their personal interests. Members should desist from giving certificates to individuals and institutions of which they have no personal knowledge and are not based on facts," it added.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat asked the Members not to lend ready support to any cause of which they have no or little knowledge. They should not misuse the facilities and amenities made available to them.

"Members should not be disrespectful to any religion and work," it added.

In the recent few sessions, Rajya Sabha has seen aggressive behaviour by a number of members including on multiple occasions when members have been suspended for treating the security staff in an unacceptable manner.

In fact, during the first part of the Budget Session, 12 members of Parliament from the Opposition were suspended for the entire session for trying to cause physical harm to the Parliament security staff and also intimidating the chair.

