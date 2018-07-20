Rajya Sabha Now WiFi-Enabled, Giving Members Internet Access Inside Chamber

The WiFi in Rajya Sabha can be used to browse only government websites.

The Rajya Sabha is now WiFi enabled, offering lawmakers of the Upper House access to Internet for browsing government and Parliament websites, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said today.

Present rules allows MPs to carry mobile phones, laptops and tabs inside the Rajya Sabha chamber but the devices were not connected to the Parliament WiFi.

Parliament WiFi was available to members in lobbies and other parts of the Parliament House complex.

When the House met for the day, Mr Naidu said there have been demands from members to allow WiFi connectivity inside the chamber.

"The Rajya Sabha chamber has now become WiFi enabled," he said.

The WiFi, he said, can be used to browse only government websites including those of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on any mobile, laptop or tab inside the House.

The user name and password provided to members for accessing Parliament WiFi in lobbies in other parts of the complex would run in the Rajya Sabha chamber as well, he said.

Parliament WiFi can be used to access any website in the lobby or Parliament House complex as before, he said.

Earlier, the House congratulated Hima Das for winning a gold medal in the 400 meter race in the Athletic Under-20 World Championship in Tampere, Finland.