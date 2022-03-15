Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma's Term Ends April, Vote For New Member On March 31

Senior Congress leader and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma's term to end on April 2

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday notified the schedule for election to one Rajya Sabha seat as from the state as the term of sitting MP Anand Sharma is ending on April 2.

Himachal Assembly secretary and returning officer Yash Paul Sharma said the state MLAs would vote for electing the new Rajya Sabha member on March 31.

The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer (Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha) or Assistant Returning Officer (Deputy Secretary, Legislation, HP assembly) till March 21, Mr Sharma said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 22 at 11 am and the candidate can withdraw nomination before March 24 by 3 pm, he said.

In the event of the election being contested, the poll will be held on March 31 between 9 am and 4 pm, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)