Rajya Sabha Chairman Meets Leaders Over House Disruption

Share EMAIL PRINT The leaders and members of several parties who met Mr Naidu shared his concern (File) New Delhi: Anguished over not being allowed to bid farewell to retiring members, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu met leaders of various parties including the Congress, BJP, TDP and AIADMK and conveyed to them that he was running out of options and may be forced to act against errant members.



Sources said Mr Naidu conveyed his "outrage" over the retiring members of the House not being allowed the courtesy of farewell observations. He did some plainspeaking to the leaders questioning the rationale for prolonged disruptions when he had agreed to allow discussion on each and every issue and when the opposition and ruling parties were ready for debates on various issues, they said.



The Chairman said the stalemate was bringing disgrace to the House besides eroding democracy. He questioned how the House and other parties could be helpless in the matter.



The sources said Tuesday's efforts of Mr Naidu were aimed at mobilizing the leaders and members of the parties who were keen about normal functioning of the House against members of parties hijacking the functioning of the House and building up a case for action against disruptors if they did not mend their ways.



The leaders and members of several parties who met Mr Naidu shared his concern and supported action against disruptors. They asserted they too were exasperated by the turn of events in the House with some not allowing the House to function.



After the Chairman's outreach, the sources expressed confidence that the chances of normal functioning of the House on Wednesday have brightened. During the meeting, several suggestions including allowing the members near the Chairman's podium without placards, raising their demands from their respective seats and allowing the agitated members to stand in their places when farewell mentions are to be made were rejected by the Chairman.



