Rajya Sabha Bypolls For 2 Seats To Be Held On October 16

Rajya Sabha Bypoll will be held on October 16, on the seats vacated after the death of Ram Jethmalani and Arun Jaitley.

All India | | Updated: September 26, 2019 17:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajya Sabha Bypolls For 2 Seats To Be Held On October 16

Rajya Sabha byelection will take place in October on two seats - Uttar Padesh and Bihar.


New Delhi: 

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats - Uttar Pradesh and Bihar - on October 16.

The seat in Bihar was vacated earlier this month after the death of noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who was a Rajya Sabha member from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Uttar Pradesh seat went vacant after the death of former union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley who died in August.

The Rajya Sabha term of Arun Jaitley was to end on April 2, 2024 while Ram Jethmalani's term was to expire on July 7, 2022.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ram jethmalaniRajya Sabha Bypollarun jaitley

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mehul ChoksiDonald TrumpSensexS JaishankarBeijing AirportIRCTCCyclone HikkaPM ModiIshwar Chandra VidyasagarLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusRedmi 8AVivo U10

................................ Advertisement ................................