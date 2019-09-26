Rajya Sabha Bypolls For 2 Seats To Be Held On October 16

Rajya Sabha byelection will take place in October on two seats - Uttar Padesh and Bihar.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats - Uttar Pradesh and Bihar - on October 16.

The seat in Bihar was vacated earlier this month after the death of noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who was a Rajya Sabha member from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Uttar Pradesh seat went vacant after the death of former union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley who died in August.

The Rajya Sabha term of Arun Jaitley was to end on April 2, 2024 while Ram Jethmalani's term was to expire on July 7, 2022.

