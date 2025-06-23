"Not Going To Rajya Sabha": Arvind Kejriwal After MP Sanjeev Arora's Bypoll Win

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he would not go to the Rajya Sabha, after the party's sitting Upper House member Sanjeev Arora won the Ludhiana West bypolls in Punjab.

Mr Arora will have to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

At a press conference, Mr Kejriwal was asked whom the party will nominate in Mr Arora's place.

"Many times I have been sent to the Rajya Sabha. I want to tell you I am not going to the Rajya Sabha. The political affairs committee of the party will decide whom to nominate," he told reporters.

Opposition parties have claimed that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal would enter the Upper House in Mr Arora's place.

