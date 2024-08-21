BJP's Kiran Choudhry Files Nomination From Haryana For Rajya Sabha Poll

Kiran Choudhry submitted her nomination papers in the Legislative Assembly complex.

BJP leader Kiran Choudhry on Wednesday filed her nomination as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several BJP MLAs were present when Ms Choudhry submitted her nomination papers in the Legislative Assembly complex.

The BJP named Ms Choudhry as its nominee for the bypoll shortly after she resigned from the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, nearly two months after she switched from the Congress.

Given the BJP's numbers in the assembly, it is set to win the seat.

The bypoll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana was necessitated after Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak.

A former Haryana minister, Ms Choudhry, 69, joined the BJP along with her daughter Shruti and their supporters in June. She represented Tosham constituency in the assembly.

Elections to the 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3.

Wednesday is the last day for filing nominations for the seat.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on August 22 while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 27.

If necessary, voting will be held on September 3 at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat from 9 am to 4 pm.

After Ms Choudhry's resignation as MLA, the BJP has 41 members in the 90-member assembly, the Congress 28 and the JJP 10. There are five Independents in the assembly, the INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) have one member each and four seats are vacant.

The BJP also enjoys the support of Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat and HLP MLA Gopal Kanda. Three Independents support the Congress.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier said that his party would not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat as it did not have the numbers.

