Watch: MPs Gather At Old Parliament Building For Group Photo

Members of Parliament gather for a joint photo session.

Members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha gathered at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament House on Tuesday for a group photograph, hours before legislative proceedings shift to the new Parliament building.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, first, a joint photograph was taken of members of the Rajya Sabha and the 17th Lok Sabha. It was followed by a group photograph of Rajya Sabha MPs and later, a group photograph of Lok Sabha members was clicked.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda were seated in the first row.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Cabinet ministers, leaders of parties having strengths of eight and above in the Lok Sabha and five and above in the Rajya Sabha, senior members, the oldest member, BJP president J P Nadda and the secretary-general of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were seated in the front row, another bulletin said.

After a function in the Central Hall of the old building, proceedings will shift to the new building.

While Lok Sabha will meet at the new building at 1.15 pm, Rajya Sabha proceedings in its new chamber will commence at 2.15 pm.