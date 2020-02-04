Uproar In Rajya Sabha Over CAA, House Adjourned

Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice in the day.

Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday as members from opposition parties raised slogans against the government and demanded a debate on the Citizenship Amendement Act and NPR.

The House was adjourned within three minutes of reassembling at 2 pm as members from the Congress and Trinmool Congress continued shouting slogans and did not allow BJP's Bhupender Yadav to move a Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh told protesting members that they can talk on the CAA issue and all related matters during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The Deputy Chairman made repeated appeals to members to return to their seats and allow the House to function, Mr Yadav said the House must be in order for him to proceed.

However, as members were unrelenting and protests continued, the Chair adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Earlier, when the House reassembled at noon, members from Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) were up on their feet demanding an immediate discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he cannot allow discussion on issues on which the Chairman has already given a ruling on adjournment notices given by Opposition parties.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I have a fundamental issue. We run the House based on rules. There is Rule 267 for discussion. Why there is such a rule in the book if it is not allowed."

The Chair did not agree to members' demand and began to take the Question Hour, but Opposition members were on the aisle while TMC members trooped into the Well protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR.

In the morning, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed notices given by several opposition members and then adjourned proceedings till noon after MPs belonging to the Congress, TMC, Left and BSP rose to raise the issue.

Vice President Naidu said members will get enough opportunity to raise the issue during discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The President's address had specific mention of the amended citizenship law and it can be discussed during the debate on the Motion of Thanks, he said.

However, Satish Chandra Mishra of the BSP, Derek O'Brien of the TMC, T K Rangarajan of the CPM and other opposition members rose to speak on it.

As other opposition members joined them, Vice President Naidu adjourned proceedings.