Indian Man Killed Australian Woman After Her Dog Barked At Him: Cops

Rajwinder Singh allegedly killed Toyah Cordingley at an Australian beach.

An Indian man who allegedly killed an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018 has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Rajwinder Singh, who had fled Australia after killing a woman, was carrying a 1 million Australian Dollars reward on his arrest.

Investigators say that Rajwinder killed 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley because her dog barked at him.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, went to Queensland's Wangetti Beach after a fight with his wife. During the investigation, he told Delhi police that he was carrying some fruits and a kitchen knife.

Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, was walking her dog at the beach. When Cordingley's bog started barking at Rajwinder, the two argued. This resulted in the Indian attacking and allegedly killing Cordingley, police said.

He then buried the body in the sand and tied the dog to a tree.

Rajwinder Singh fled Australia two days later, leaving behind his job, wife and three children.

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Rajwinder following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Patiala House Court on November 21 under the extradition act.

A senior police officer said that based on inputs shared by the CBI, which is the nodal agency of the Interpol in India, and their Australian counterparts, the accused was arrested near the G T Karnal Road by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Following his arrest, a Delhi court sent Rajwinder Singh to five-day judicial custody.