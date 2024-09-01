IPS Officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti Takes Charge As CISF Director General

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to mark the occasion.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti took over the charge of Director General (DG), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday, informed an official release.

Upon his arrival at the CISF Headquarters, Bhatti was received by Praveer Ranjan, ADG (APS), Kundan Krishnan, ADG (North), PS Ranpise, ADG (HQ) and other senior officers of the CISF.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to mark the occasion.

After the assumption of charge, Bhatti interacted with the senior officers of the CISF and chaired a meeting to go through the functioning of the CISF. Addressing the senior officers, DG CISF emphasised his commitment to enhance the professionalism and welfare measures within the Force.

He outlined his vision to further strengthen CISF capabilities in safeguarding the nation's critical infrastructure, including airports, nuclear installations and other vital assets, while also prioritising the well-being of the personnel who serve diligently to keep the flag of the Force flying high.

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti has been appointed as the 31st DG for the CISF.

Prior to his appointment as DG CISF, Bhatti was serving as the Director General of Bihar Police, where he was known for his strategic acumen and leadership in managing complex law and order challenges.

An IPS officer from the batch of 1990 in Bihar Cadre, Bhatti is a Chartered Accountant with an M.Phil degree.

In his 34-year career, he held numerous important and sensitive positions in Bihar and on the Central Deputation to the Government of India.

He served as the City Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna and SP in Jehanabad, Gopalganj, and Purnia. He has also held key positions such as SP of Siwan, Inspector-General (IG) of Patna Zone, and IG (security).

During Central Deputation, he held the positions of Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) in the Air Authority of India (AAI).

His extensive experience in diverse roles has equipped him with a profound understanding of security management, operational strategy, and public administration.

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti was decorated with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2006 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)