Rajsthan MLA Kirodi Lal Meena Hands Over 'Evidence' Of Paper Leak To Probe Team

Kirodi Lal Meena, the Rajasthan BJP MLA who recently resigned as a state minister, on Wednesday handed over 'evidence' of paper leak in the recruitment examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to the Special Operations Group (SOG) ADG V.K. Singh.

Saying the evidence will help the SOG catch the 'big fish', Mr Meena alleged that due to the role of many SOG officials, the paper leak accused could not be exposed so far.

Levelling allegations against some SOG officials and the RPSC Chairman, Mr Meena threatened to sit on a 'Satyagraha' if suitable action is not taken against the guilty within 15 days.

Talking to mediapersons, Mr Meena said, "The prime accused Udaram and Suresh Dhaka (masterminds behind senior teacher recruitment paper leak) are treasure troves of information, whose arrests should be made as soon as possible."

He also accused RPSC Chairman Sanjay Shrotriya of practising irregularities, alleging that he handed over the examination of answer sheets to private people.

"SOG officials who played with the future of the youth of Rajasthan should be arrested. The leaders who gave them instructions should also be brought to the book," Mr Meena said.

"The previous government helped the paper leak mafia flourish, and some SOG officials supported them. I have given the names of those SOG officials to the ADG," he said.

