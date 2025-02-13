Sachin Pilot's Silent Jab At Ashok Gehlot Amid Rajasthan Phone Tapping Row

Hitting out at the BJP government in Rajasthan after state minister Kirori Lal Meena alleged that his phone was tapped, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has demanded that the government issue a white paper to clear the air.

"A responsible minister from the government is saying his phone was tapped. The government needs to take action," he told the media. Mr Pilot expressed surprise that instead of taking action on the big charge, the ruling party is issuing showcause notices to Mr Meena.

He said this was a serious issue and the government should issue a white paper.

Mr Pilot's remarks on the issue also appeared to target the previous Congress government led by his arch-rival Ashok Gehlot. "Phone tapping is a serious offence, now or earlier, it should be investigated."

The Congress government led by Mr Gehlot had been accused of tapping phones, especially of MLAs close to Mr Pilot when the latter rebelled, leading to the political crisis in 2020.

To a question related to that issue, he replied, "The matter is sub-judice, it is being investigated and the truth will come out."

Phone tapping allegations by Kirori Lal Meena have rocked the Rajasthan assembly and the Congress is determined to push the BJP government to the backfoot.

Earlier, BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat filed a case, alleging the Ashok Gehlot government of tapping phones. Lokesh Sharma, a former Officer On Special Duty attached to Mr Gehlot said in court that the Congress veteran gave him call recordings of rebel MLAs loyal to Mr Pilot to circulate to the media. The matter is currently being heard in Delhi's Patiala House court.

Sachin Pilot also raised the farmers' agitation at Gharsana in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, where farmers are demand more water from the canal. The Congress leader said the state government must react fast as the farmers' agitation in Gharsana has a history of being volatile.