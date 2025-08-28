Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam, 824 Candidates To Re-Appear

Rajasthan Paper Leak Case 2021: The Rajasthan High Court has cancelled the police sub-inspector 2021 recruitment examination after confirming that the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) itself was involved in the paper leak. The decision comes following an investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG), which has already arrested 122 people in connection with the case.

824 candidates had qualified the examination and were deemed eligible for the training but have been suspended and those who left their parent organization to give the exams have been asked to reinstate until the notice for re-examination is issued.

The court directly blamed RPSC chairperson Babu Lal Katara and member Ramu Raika for leaking the papers, noting that Raika's son and daughter were also accused. According to ADG SOG V. K. Singh, Katara had circulated copies of the exam paper days before the test, while Raika used it to prepare his children. The court, in strong remarks, said the RPSC had embodied the proverb "a traitor from within destroyed Lanka," highlighting that even those entrusted to safeguard the process had betrayed it. It also mentioned the involvement of four other commission members and took suo motu cognizance of broader failures in RPSC's functioning.

Meanwhile, an advocate representing the petitioners, said that this decision is a victory for truth. The court has delivered justice to the candidates. After a long struggle, justice has been served to the candidates.

The court had completed the hearing in this case on August 14. After that, all parties were directed to submit written arguments. Subsequently, the High Court heard the case today and delivered its verdict.

Rajasthan High Court's Decision On The Paper Leak 2021 Case

The High Court has directed the government to conduct a fresh recruitment exam to replace the cancelled one.

The court has ordered that candidates who appeared in the 2021 recruitment exam should be allowed to participate in the new exam with relaxation in the age limit.

Lawyers representing the petitioners described the decision as a victory for justice after years of struggle, while representatives of successful candidates said they would appeal before a double bench, arguing that qualified aspirants should not suffer for the commission's wrongdoing.

What Has Happened So Far in the Case?

According to SOG, a total of 122 accused have been arrested in the case so far, with one of them, Vishnu Kumar, currently on police bail. The first chargesheet was submitted on May 2, 2024, and the most recent on July 31, 2025. Chargesheets have been filed against 118 accused, while proceedings against 5 arrested individuals are still pending. Investigations also continue against 88 suspects or absconders, including 27 who remain wanted.

Among those arrested are 54 trainee sub-inspectors and one trainee, Daluram, along with 6 selected sub-inspectors and 27 government employees. Investigators have also identified eight wanted government employees. To date, 49 accused have secured bail, comprising 37 trainee sub-inspectors, 2 selected sub-inspectors, and 10 gang members. Fifty arrested trainee sub-inspectors, including Daluram, have been dismissed from service, while 4 others - Vijendra Joshi, Aditya Upadhyay, Satyendra Singh Yadav, and Praveen Kumar Kharad - remain suspended. Permanent warrants have been issued against eight of the wanted accused.