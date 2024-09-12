'India Aims To...': Rajnath Singh's Message Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

File photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India's aim is to unite and move forward with other nations at a time when some countries are at war with each other.

Speaking at 'Tarang Shakti' -- the largest multilateral air exercise in India underway here -- Mr Singh also called upon friendly nations to elevate their partnership and collaboration to new heights in view of the evolving global challenges.

"While countries today are indulging in wars, India aims to unite and move forward together," he said.

Mr Singh's remarks come in the backdrop of calls for India's potential role in pushing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as New Delhi has good relations with both nations The defence minister also noted that India is becoming largely self-reliant in areas like light combat aircraft, sensors, radars, and electronic warfare.

