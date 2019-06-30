Rajnath Singh Visits Naval Ships, Infra Projects In Andhra Pradesh

Rajnath Singh along with naval officers in Andhra Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited the Indian Navy's indigenously designed stealth frigate, INS ''Shivalik'' and Submarine ''Sindhukirti'' in Vishakhapatnam.

On the second day of his two-day visit of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), he was apprised on the operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security in the Eastern Seaboard at the Command headquarters, a defence release said.

Addressing the naval personnel, he lauded the patriotic fervour of the sailors in the Indian Navy in maintaining constant vigil against maritime threats and safeguarding the nation's interests.

He also highlighted Navy's significant role in implementing India's ''Act East Policy.''

Rajnath Singh was briefed about Long Range Maritime reconaissance aircraft P8i.

Later, the Defence Minister left for New Delhi accompanied by Chief of naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh by a special flight.

On Saturday, Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the ongoing infrastructure projects and proposals of the Indian Navy at the ENC, an Andhra Pradesh government release said.

The Union Minister, who arrived by a special aircraft, held a meeting with the chief minister and officials of the state and district administration.

Rajnath Singh had directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects.



