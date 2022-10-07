Rajnath Singh Visits Mulayam Singh Yadav, Who Remains In Critical Condition

Mulayam Singh Yadav is being administered life-saving drugs. (File)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party's official handle on Twitter. Mr Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital on Friday to ask after him.

"Visited Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital and enquired about former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's health and well-being. I pray to God he gets well soon," Mr Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)