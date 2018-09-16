Rajnath Singh Visits AIIMS To Inquire About Manohar Parrikar's Health

Manohar Parrikar, 62, was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and examination.

All India | | Updated: September 16, 2018 17:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajnath Singh Visits AIIMS To Inquire About Manohar Parrikar's Health

Manohar Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in the US, Mumbai and Goa. (File)

New Delhi: 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.

"Also spoke to the doctors who are supervising his treatment. I pray for his good health and quick recovery," Rajnath Singh tweeted. 

Mr Parrikar, 62, was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and examination. He has been in and out of hospitals in the US, Mumbai and Goa since February.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manohar Parrikar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusiPhone XS iPhone XR HuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen Chimney

................................ Advertisement ................................