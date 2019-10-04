Rajnath Singh Urges Defence Industry To Boost Domestic Manufacturing

Rajnath Singh said domestic manufacturing is important as India can't depend only on import

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today urged the industry to come forward and meet him, saying he is not afraid of potential corruption allegations and "not worried" that fingers will be pointed at him.

Speaking at the India International Security Expo in Delhi, Rajnath Singh said India cannot remain dependent on imported weapons for long and that it did not align with the country's plans to become a superpower.

He said that when he became the Defence Minister, people told him he should be careful on who to meet and who to allow entry, as there may be corruption allegations that may follow.

"They said that there are many business-related proposals, and there are matters related to imports and exports, and the minister should be careful of all this otherwise someone may raise a finger.

"A minister who is afraid of corruption allegations, should refrain (from taking decisions), Rajnath Singh is not worried about all this. People and big industry organisations in this country know who is what. I am not worried at all. Come. My doors are open. Whatever help I can give, the Defence Ministry will give. This is an assurance I would like to give you all," he said.

He also said his ministry had taken many steps to boost MSMEs in the defence sector and liberalised industrial licensing.



