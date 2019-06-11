Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Jawans Killed In Poonch Ceasefire Violation

Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed belonged to Marrar village in Khagaria district of Bihar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat laid a wreath to honour Army jawan Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed at Palam Technical Area on Tuesday.

"General Bipin Rawat #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed and offer deepest condolences to the family. #BraveSonsOfIndia," Indian Army said in a tweet later.

28-year-old Jawed from 4 Grenadiers, was critically injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. He later died of his injuries.

"At about 17:00 PM on June 10, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch Sector on the line of control (LoC). In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," a press release by Defence Wing PRO said.

Jawed belonged to Marrar village in Khagaria district of Bihar. He is survived by his wife.